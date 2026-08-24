S15 EP150: Hour 1 - Scott Bessent's Economic D-Day on Iran

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent takes to the Financial Times to declare an "economic D-Day" against Iran, promising secondary sanctions on every nation, bank, and shadow fleet propping up Tehran, with China the name he pointedly never writes. Erick Erickson explains why none of it is possible without the dollar as the world's reserve currency, and why Vice President JD Vance's push to abandon that status would hand the world to China, Russia, and Iran. Then the story swallowing the news cycle instead: Donald Trump's 50% tariff threat against Canada, Prime Minister Mark Carney refusing to wait and firing back the day after Labor Day, Jamieson Greer's version of the collapse, and Argentine beef versus furious American ranchers.
Scott Bessent's Financial Times op-ed, the Tehran conference framing, Pascal's wager, and the 1 p.m. Treasury announcement broadening secondary sanctions
Why the reserve currency is the whole weapon, and why JD Vance's worldview would leave America helpless against Iran and its allies
Trump's Canada tariff post, the January 1, 2027 delay, and why Mark Carney is retaliating on $20 billion of US goods right before the midterms
The Alberta secession myth, Canadian median income versus Mississippi, and the lumber and steel squeeze on American homebuilding
Argentine beef imports, the smallest US cattle herd since World War II, and Jamieson Greer on CNBC blaming Canada for a fight Trump's tariffs started