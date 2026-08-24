S15 EP150: Hour 3 - Keisha "Crime Wave" Bottoms Brags About Ending ICE Cooperation

Erick Erickson opens on the Georgia governor's race, where Keisha Lance Bottoms, running against his friend Rick Jackson, told a C-SPAN audience she was proud to end Atlanta's multimillion dollar agreement with ICE because "all money ain't good money," and Erick answers with Laken Riley and with a 29 year old named Ramon Harris stabbed to death on the Atlanta Beltline by Jonathan Hamby, a man arrested more than thirty times since 2011 and turned loose every time. That becomes the hour's argument: three strikes laws, reopened mental institutions, and a hard rewriting of what loving your neighbor actually requires. Then the Iran block, with Scott Bessent's economic D-Day, the Strait of Hormuz dark fleet data, and the Straits of Malacca chokepoint the United States and Indonesia are now closing on China.
Keisha Lance Bottoms on C-SPAN bragging about ending Atlanta's ICE agreement, Rick Jackson, the 2020 sacking of Atlanta, Laken Riley, and Athens, Georgia operating as a sanctuary city while denying it
The Atlanta Beltline murder of Ramon Harris by Jonathan Hamby, thirty plus arrests since 2011, charges dismissed, suspended, and reduced to time served, and Erick Erickson's case for three strikes laws, no parole, no pardon, and reviving forced mental health commitment
Why 2 percent of the population commits almost all the crime, and why turning a mentally ill man loose thirty times was not loving to Jonathan Hamby, to Ramon Harris, or to anyone else
Flock cameras under fire in Bloomingdale, Illinois and Kenosha County, Wisconsin, a million crimes solved against seventy breaches of trust, the real meaning of the Ben Franklin quote, and Erick's terms: keep the cameras, ban facial recognition, jail the cops who abuse them
Iran's ghost fleet mapped: tankers stacked off Singapore and Mumbai, the new United States and Indonesia deal over the Straits of Malacca and Timor, Kpler data showing more than 80 percent of Hormuz oil traffic going dark, Trey Yingst on Fox, Scott Bessent promising China is not exempt, the UAE and Dubai closing the dirham and crypto backdoor, and whether Tehran shoots first
Abdul El-Sayed telling an interviewer that American collateral damage and rule breaking help explain terrorism, and Erick Erickson's blunt verdict on it