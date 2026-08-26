Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP152: Hour 1 - MetaDolly
0:00
-36:38

S15 EP152: Hour 1 - MetaDolly

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Erick Erickson opens with the Coldstream Guards playing "9 to 5" at Buckingham Palace and turns the death of Dolly Parton into a sermon on the second great commandment: she died with $650 million after giving away $600 million, refused the Presidential Medal of Freedom from both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and told Tennessee to feed the poor instead of building her a statue. Then Erick breaks down Meta's $18 billion settlement with 48 state attorneys general, calling it a shakedown that makes Mark Zuckerberg your child's mommy and daddy. Also, the death of Tim Curry, and a night at the Braves and Dodgers game at Truist Park.

  • Dolly Parton dies at 80, the Buckingham Palace tribute, and loving your neighbor without carve outs or caveats

  • The River Phoenix photographer Dolly Parton flew to Nashville, the anonymous band uniforms, and the Helene rebuilds in Western North Carolina

  • Tim Curry, Clue, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Muppet Treasure Island

  • Meta's $18 billion settlement with 48 attorneys general: night mode, school mode, and real age verification on Facebook and Instagram

  • Why TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat are next, and how the tobacco settlement playbook hands Meta a competitive advantage

  • Erick on parenting, screen time, and the parental override that guts the whole deal

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture