S15 EP152: Hour 3 - Entertaining Ourselves Off the Cliff

Charles Barkley goes on Michael Smerconish and says he supports his gay and transgender friends but that men have no business competing against women, and Erick Erickson explains why an 80/20 issue still gets covered as though the girls defending girls sports are the villains, with Sophie Cunningham, Enes Kanter Freedom, Adam Silver, and Cathy Engelbert all in the mix. Then Darline Graham beats Ralph Norman by roughly thirteen to one in spending to win the South Carolina Senate nomination, and Heather Long of Navy Federal Credit Union flags a 3 percent personal savings rate even as Bloomberg reports hobby spending at a record share of American consumption. Plus a caller on free enterprise versus capitalism, Calvin Coolidge, the Meta settlement, tariff carve outs, and the cinnamon roll recipe finally getting filmed.
TOPICS
The 3 percent savings rate, the Bloomberg hobby spending boom, and Erick's argument that Americans have quietly gone fatalistic about tomorrow
A Monchhichi doll, Penang, and the older sister who shaved it bald and threw it in the Persian Gulf
Darline Graham defeats Ralph Norman in the South Carolina Senate runoff, why both parties keep nominating kooks in states they have written off, and the Colorado governor's race
Charles Barkley, Michael Smerconish, Adam Silver, Cathy Engelbert, Sophie Cunningham, and Enes Kanter Freedom exposing the logic trap in gender identity
Free enterprise versus capitalism with caller Steve, Calvin Coolidge as the level playing field president, corporatism, lobbyists, tariff carve outs, and the Meta settlement with 52 attorneys general
Small business as the third largest GDP on earth, NFIB, and why the cinnamon roll recipe is finally being filmed for YouTube