S15 EP155: Hour 2 - Trump vs the Data Centers Backlash, Plus Venezuela Oil

Erick Erickson reads President Trump's Truth Social post warning that communities rejecting data centers will end up "backwards and poor," then explains why that is the wrong message and why JD Vance's more nuanced version is the right one. He walks through the history of populist movements from Huey Long to Zell Miller to argue that MAGA likely does not survive Trump intact, and he points out the irony that TikTok, which Trump still refuses to shut down, is the original vector for nearly every viral anti data center complaint about water usage, land use, and noise. In the second half he breaks down Trump's Venezuela oil deal in full, giving the President real credit for removing Nicolas Maduro and reopening the fields to Chevron and Halliburton while calling the Pentagon equity structure exactly what it is: socialism.
Trump's Truth Social data centers post, "let data rain," and why "backwards and poor" is the wrong pitch to a skeptical country
Populism's arc from Huey Long and Rose Long to Zell Miller, and why JD Vance may not hold the MAGA coalition together
TikTok as the vector: how data center water usage, noise, and land use fears went viral, and why Trump could shut it down tomorrow
Caller Mark in Jacksonville on Eisenhower's interstate highway system as the model for embracing data centers, plus Georgia power bills going down
The Venezuela oil deal: 17 fields, 65 billion barrels, Delcy Rodriguez, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and a Pentagon 35 percent equity stake Erick calls rotten
Why Hugo Chavez taking Exxon and ConocoPhillips fields at gunpoint in 2007 makes the colonialism complaint absurd, and why paperwork beats rifles