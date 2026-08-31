Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP155: Hour 3 - Deporting Milo
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-36:35

S15 EP155: Hour 3 - Deporting Milo

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Erick discusses the progressive dystopia that is America as the Handmaid's Tale even as progressives like Kathy Hochul are willing to cover their heads to go talk to muslim men who'd deny them rights. He also points out how the same standard the media is focused on between Hasan Piker and Abdul El-Sayed is playing out between Tucker Carson and J.D. Vance. Erick also discussed Milo Yiannopoulos's deportation and how independent voters say they support the President's deportation of all illegal aliens, but, when rubber meets the road, they do not.

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