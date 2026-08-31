S15 EP155: Hour 3 - Deporting Milo

Erick discusses the progressive dystopia that is America as the Handmaid's Tale even as progressives like Kathy Hochul are willing to cover their heads to go talk to muslim men who'd deny them rights. He also points out how the same standard the media is focused on between Hasan Piker and Abdul El-Sayed is playing out between Tucker Carson and J.D. Vance. Erick also discussed Milo Yiannopoulos's deportation and how independent voters say they support the President's deportation of all illegal aliens, but, when rubber meets the road, they do not.
The Erick Erickson Show
The Erick Erickson Show cuts through the chaos with bold clarity and biblical conviction. Broadcasting live each weekday, Erick tackles the stories that matter - from Washington to Wall Street to your backyard - with fearless analysis rooted in Christian truth and conservative principles. No tribal talking points. No partisan spin. Just straight talk from a host who believes in the sovereignty of God, the greatness of America, and the importance of holding everyone accountable - right or left.The Erick Erickson Show cuts through the chaos with bold clarity and biblical conviction. Broadcasting live each weekday, Erick tackles the stories that matter - from Washington to Wall Street to your backyard - with fearless analysis rooted in Christian truth and conservative principles. No tribal talking points. No partisan spin. Just straight talk from a host who believes in the sovereignty of God, the greatness of America, and the importance of holding everyone accountable - right or left.
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