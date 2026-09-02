S15 EP157: Hour 1 - The Bubble and the Message

Erick returns from break with good scan news for his wife, then breaks down why Army Secretary Dan Driscoll walked into the White House, told President Trump how many generals and admirals Pete Hegseth had quietly purged, and resigned on the spot. He also takes on Laura Ingraham by name over her "never Trump" attack, walks through Harry Enten's numbers showing Republicans running ahead of Trump's own 37 percent approval, and explains why the first Secure America PAC ads are aimed at exactly the wrong voters.
Dan Driscoll out at the Pentagon, the Washington Post readiness leak, and how many officers Pete Hegseth fired without telling the president
Why the president's super PAC ads fail: Harry Enten's data on Trump's 37 percent approval, the generic ballot, and the Republicans who are not motivated
Erick versus Laura Ingraham, the Dominion discovery text messages, and why he will never say privately what he will not say on air
Ken Paxton, James Talarico, and the Texas Senate race: run on the opponent's own words, not on your own record
Max Miller, Brian Poindexter, and the best campaign ad of 2026, plus Ann Richards' 1996 warning to Bill Clinton about campaigning on the past
Post Labor Day polling shifts, summer's Democratic bias, and the case against leaving the mentally ill on the streets