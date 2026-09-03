Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP158: Hour 1 - Believing So Much That Is Not So
0:00
-36:43

S15 EP158: Hour 1 - Believing So Much That Is Not So

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Erick opens with a hot dog stand anecdote from New Way Weiners in Macon that matches the polling data: a Trump voter who is not angry, just disappointed, with diesel over six dollars a gallon. He walks through Karl Rove's Wall Street Journal warning that a Trump rally a day in October and an ad blitz built on the president himself will sink Republicans at 39.6 percent approval, then takes apart Joe Rogan's claim that ending poverty would end crime. Also: Sam Altman and Howard Lutnick at the G20 Asheville summit, the vitamin K shot panic, and the death of Gloria Steinem.

  • Karl Rove's midterm warning: make 2026 about the Democrats, not Donald Trump

  • Trump at 39.6 percent approval, the "they/them" ad, Troy Jackson in Maine and James Talarico in Texas

  • Joe Rogan's poverty and crime take, and why the data does not back it

  • Sam Altman and Howard Lutnick at the G20 Asheville statement on light touch AI regulation

  • The algorithm versus AI: vitamin K shots, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Gloria Steinem's death

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