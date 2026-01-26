Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP16: Hour 1 - Trump Took My Advice
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-37:06

S15 EP16: Hour 1 - Trump Took My Advice

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

President Trump makes the right decision and sends in Tom Homan to deal with Minnesota plus the right is messing up their own second amendment arguments.

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