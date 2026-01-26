Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP16: Hour 2 - The Coming Shutdown
0:00
-37:19

S15 EP16: Hour 2 - The Coming Shutdown

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Predictably democrats are threatening to shut the government down again over DHS funding plus a massive deep military coup was thwarted in China.

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