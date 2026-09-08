S15 EP160: Hour 1 - The Cavalry Arrives

The post Labor Day panic has arrived, and Erick Erickson says the bad news is actually good news. He walks through the Real Clear Politics generic ballot average, Donald Trump's 36 to 39 percent approval, the two point Democratic polling bias, and the Senate map from Ken Paxton in Texas to Susan Collins in Maine, Sherrod Brown in Ohio and Mike Collins in Georgia. His verdict: Republicans probably lose seats, but there is no blue tsunami coming, and the billion dollars Trump is finally spending changes the math.
Why Democrats always peak in summer polling, and why the averages settle after Labor Day
Trump approval at 36 percent, the Iran war drag, and the AI worry numbers from Steve Kornacki
Ken Paxton, the $10 million Texas rescue ad, and the Republican convention nobody may watch
Susan Collins in Maine, Sherrod Brown in Ohio, Michael Whatley in North Carolina, and national money pulling out of Georgia over Mike Collins
The DSA conference, "the Democrats must be destroyed," and the GOP's 9/11 twenty fifth anniversary messaging opportunity