S15 EP164: Hour 1 - Against the Doomers

Erick walks through regulatory capture in real time: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's "We Must Pace the Frontier" essay, the coordinated Jacob Coxson resignation rollout in the Wall Street Journal, and the Bernie Sanders and Greg Casar bill to create a cabinet level AI agency. He traces the money from Dustin Moskovitz, Open Philanthropy, and the Survival and Flourishing Fund back to the same people who own Anthropic, then explains why Meta and Mark Zuckerberg's open source models are the real competitive threat and why nobody is asking for strict liability. In the second half he takes apart Texas Railroad Commission candidate Beau French for a racist tweet about Indian American students at the University of Texas, and argues the right is repeating the identity politics mistake that cost the left two elections.
Regulatory capture explained through AT&T and the FCC, the railroads and the Interstate Commerce Commission, the airlines and the Civil Aeronautics Board, and the insurance industry writing the Affordable Care Act
The Jacob Coxson resignation, the Hugging Face incident, Anthropic, OpenAI, METR, and the donor network funding both the doomers and the companies demanding regulation
Why Meta and Mark Zuckerberg's open models are the actual target, the Anthropic IPO, and why Anthropic and OpenAI want regulation instead of Hammurabi style strict liability
Beau French, the Texas Railroad Commission, and the University of Texas photo: the real UT Austin demographic numbers, Greg Abbott's response, and the H-1B visa abuse that has a kernel of truth inside the race baiting
Tropic Thunder, Kirk Lazarus, and the warning to Republicans chasing algorithm revenue, plus Tom Tiffany's plane crash landing in Lake Wausau and the Cowboys losing to the Giants