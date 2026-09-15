Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP165: Hour 1 - The Resurgent Doomers
0:00
-36:40

S15 EP165: Hour 1 - The Resurgent Doomers

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Erick makes the case that the AI safety panic is regulatory capture dressed up as the apocalypse: Anthropic, racing toward an IPO and burning cash on GPUs and data centers, wants Washington to freeze its competitors in place before open source models from Meta catch up. He plays Kara Swisher's nuclear nonproliferation analogy on CNN and dismantles it with the history of the China Syndrome, Three Mile Island, and the 100 nuclear plants America never built, then plays David Sacks calling Dario Amodei's bluff. The back half is a full teardown of effective altruism, the Sam Bankman Fried utilitarian cult now running AI safety, complete with shrimp welfare and a Beth Barnes TED talk.

  • AI as a math equation, not a god: why the doomers keep building what they claim will kill us

  • Anthropic's IPO, GPU costs, closed models versus Meta's open source, and regulation as a moat

  • Kara Swisher's nuclear analogy, the China Syndrome, Three Mile Island, and the Soviet funded anti nuclear pivot to climate change

  • David Sacks and JD Vance on the AI Trojan horse: if you believe it ends humanity, why are you running the company

  • Effective altruism, Sam Bankman Fried, William MacAskill, Beth Barnes, and shrimp welfare as moral math, plus a preview of tomorrow's newsletter naming names on the right

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