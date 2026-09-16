S15 EP166: Hour 1 - The Midwest Fuhrerbunker

Erick names the names. He walks through his newsletter on Charles Haywood, the shampoo magnate turned self described would be warlord whose money runs through the Claremont Institute, the Society for American Civic Renewal, American Reformer, New Founding and American Moment, and who is funding a push into the Southern Baptist Convention, the PCA and the Global Methodist Church. Then the economy turns ugly: oil over $100 a barrel, diesel near $6.22 a gallon, and a Federal Reserve under Kevin Warsh widely expected to raise interest rates.
Charles Haywood, the "foundationalist manifesto," and the call for an American Caesar
Claremont Institute money, the Society for American Civic Renewal, Nate Fisher, American Reformer, William Wolfe and the Center for Baptist Leadership
Carl Schmitt's friend and enemy politics, the twisting of "love your enemies," and the "no enemies to the right" doctrine
Bo French, Jack Posobiec and Benny Johnson attacking Indian American kids in Texas, and why it is racism
Oil over $100, diesel near $6.22, the Strait of Hormuz, Patriot and THAAD interceptor burn rates, and an expected Fed rate hike
A caller on energy independence: why America exports record oil but cannot refine its own sweet crude