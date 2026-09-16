S15 EP166: Hour 2 - Rick Jackson's Ad Campaign

Erick breaks down the numbers in the Georgia governor race, where Republican Rick Jackson has reserved $40.5 million in ad time against Keisha Lance Bottoms and her $42,000, and calls Jackson's foster care and Atlanta riot spots the best political ads of the cycle. Then to Michigan, where Mike Rogers is sitting on opposition research that has Abdul El-Sayed in his own words saying the government overfunds breast cancer research, and to Texas and Florida, where James Talarico and Angie Nixon are handing Republicans the tape. Plus callers on Iran's enriched uranium buried under Pickaxe Mountain, why America cannot refine its own sweet crude, and Saudi Arabia firing a Chinese made Dongfeng missile in Yemen.
Rick Jackson's $40.5 million ad reservation versus Keisha Lance Bottoms' $42,000, and why the Georgia governor race is not close on money
Why Jackson's positive foster care ads let his negative Atlanta riot ads land without raising his own negatives
Mike Rogers, Abdul El-Sayed, and the coming breast cancer research attack aimed at Michigan's white women voters
James Talarico's AI generated attack ads in Texas versus Florida Republicans simply rolling tape on Angie Nixon and David Jolly's money problem
Iran's enriched uranium under Pickaxe Mountain, Kharg Island, the Bab al-Mandab choke point, and Brad Thor's "Choke Point"
Sports betting's spread through ESPN and golf, the 59 percent checking account gap, and Sydney Sweeney's newest ad controversy