S15 EP167: Hour 1 - The Left's Hatred of America

Erick Erickson opens on the Axios interview in which Twitch streamer Hasan Piker says the United States is worse than Al Qaeda pound for pound, and traces how Democrats built Piker into their answer to Joe Rogan before trying to walk it back. He ties Piker to Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who deflects criticism of Sharia law as white supremacy and argues breast cancer research is overfunded because of white privilege, and to Michigan congressional nominee William Lawrence, who wants to abolish single family homes and heterosexual marriage. Then Erick turns the same spotlight on his own side, calling for the Republican Party to purge the white nationalists and Nazi sympathizers before independent voters decide both parties are crazy.
Hasan Piker tells Axios that America has caused more terror than Al Qaeda, while the Democrats who elevated him into fawning New York Times and Vanity Fair profiles now claim he is just a live streamer
Abdul El-Sayed on Sharia law, white privilege and breast cancer research, with Senator John Kennedy calling him a socialist and Mark Short pushing back on Karen Finney's racism defense
William Lawrence, the Democratic nominee in Michigan 7, wants to abolish single family homes and heterosexual marriage to break what he calls the heteronormative patriarchy
Maria Elvira Salazar runs a Spanish language ad in a Trump plus 15 Florida district breaking with the president on immigration enforcement, the real red flag for the GOP midterms
Harry Enten's polling math on a two to four point Republican polling miss, JD Vance's "the other party is consumed by craziness" message, and Erick's call to purge the Charles Haywood white nationalists from the right