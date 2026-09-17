S15 EP167: Hour 2 - The Crisis Arrives

Erick Erickson devotes the hour to Greta Gerwig's new Chronicles of Narnia, beginning with The Magician's Nephew, and the decision to have Meryl Streep voice Aslan. He walks through why Aslan is C.S. Lewis's Christ figure, from the stone table in The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe to the Sons of Adam and Daughters of Eve, and argues that one small change guts the entire Christian allegory even if the movie sells tickets. He also defends Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey against critics on the right, and closes with a personal tribute to Dauvey Eisner.
Greta Gerwig's Chronicles of Narnia reboot starts with The Magician's Nephew, and Meryl Streep voices a female Aslan, which Erick calls missing the point out of the gate
Why Aslan cannot be female: the stone table, the resurrection at sunrise, the torn temple curtain parallel, and the line where Aslan tells the Pevensie children he has another name in their world
C.S. Lewis, J.R.R. Tolkien, the Oxford pub, Mere Christianity, and how Tolkien brought Lewis to Christianity but only as far as Anglicanism
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey defended: not a feminist translation, not an immigration parable, but Christian allegory about the West abandoning the golden rule
A tribute to Dauvey Eisner, the Jewish convert to Catholicism who championed the poor, the disabled and the pressured to accept euthanasia, and who encouraged Erick for years before Erick ever knew he used a wheelchair and a ventilator