S15 EP167: Hour 3 - Massie Calls Gaza a Genocide

Erick Erickson turns his equal opportunity offending on the left, taking apart Congressman Thomas Massie's House floor claim that Israel committed a genocide in Gaza, and arguing that what happened was a war Hamas started on October 7th, not a genocide. He walks through the New York Times piece on Israel viewing itself as a victim, the Macklemore antisemitism fight that got the rapper booted from Robert Kraft's Gillette Stadium and left Ed Sheeran's tour in limbo, and the Ms. Rachel YouTube backlash, then makes the theological argument that antisemitism comes from the devil and that no Christian can hate the Jews. He closes the hour on Constitution Day with a defense of compromise, federalism and gridlock, plus breaking news on a proposed U.S. Army base in Poland and Marco Rubio's new round of Cuba sanctions.
Thomas Massie's genocide claim on the House floor, and Erick's argument that Massie let his critics radicalize him into contrarianism and antisemitism after 2016
Why there was no genocide in Gaza: October 7th, the murder and torture of Israelis, Israel's warnings before entering Hamas strongholds, and the Hamas leadership that stole food from its own people
Macklemore dropped by Gillette Stadium and Robert Kraft over antisemitic stage material, performers walking out on Ed Sheeran, and the Ms. Rachel indoctrination backlash
Antisemitism as sin: Christ was a Jew, not a Palestinian, and Erick's Calvinist framing that to hate any race is to be of the world and not of God, aimed at the Nazis on the right as much as the progressives on the left
Constitution Day, September 17, 1787: the three fifths compromise, the great compromise, Article I and the power of the purse, Yuval Levin's American Covenant and Casey Mattox on Federalist 10, the Lindsey Graham Russia sanctions bill, the Loper Bright ruling on Chevron, and why gridlock is a feature and not a bug
Breaking news: a forward operating U.S. Army base in Poland with President Karol Nawrocki, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio sanctioning 11 more Cuban entities over nickel and military capability under Executive Order 14404