S15 EP168: Hour 1 - The Trans Vibe Shift

Erick Erickson opens Open Line Friday with the Democratic pivot nobody expected: Lindsay James running ads on girls sports in Iowa's second district, James Talarico backing off in Texas, and Democrats all over the map fleeing open borders and defund the police with forty days left before the midterms. Then a caller on the Lindsay Clancy mistrial sets Erick off, and he makes the case that the lone Haitian American juror who refused to be browbeaten is the hero of the whole story. Plus the real driver behind gas prices at the pump, why Ken Paxton still has a path in Texas while Republicans quietly pull money out of Georgia, and Erick's Sunday debut on ABC's This Week with Donna Brazile and Frank Luntz.
The Democratic pivot on 80/20 issues: Lindsay James in Iowa, James Talarico in Texas, and the sleight of hand hiding inside "boys should not be in girls sports"
Why the polling may be wrong again: the "who do you think will win" metric, Sean Trende, and the 2014 Pat Roberts lesson in Kansas
The Lindsay Clancy mistrial: juror anonymity, the harassment of the lone holdout, and jurors who wanted to send a message about postpartum instead of reaching a verdict
Diesel, not crude, is driving gas prices: the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi supply, Brent at 103, and the coming hit to groceries and Northeast heating oil
Ken Paxton versus James Talarico in Texas, Mike Collins versus Jon Ossoff in Georgia, and where the national money is quietly going