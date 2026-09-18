S15 EP168: Hour 3 - The Racists Trying to Take Over Both Parties

Erick Erickson closes Open Line Friday with the fight that earned him death threats this week. He plays Hassan Piker telling Axios the Middle East would be more stable with an Iranian nuclear weapon, watches Jake Tapper and Abby Phillip try to make Tucker Carlson the right wing mirror image of a man Tucker just endorsed in Michigan, and then walks through Charles Haywood, the shampoo millionaire whose foundationalist manifesto, praise for Francisco Franco and whites only Society of American Civic Renewal are quietly buying their way into conservative boards and church bodies. Then breaking news from the Department of Justice: the federal ban on handgun sales to 18 to 20 year olds is unconstitutional and will no longer be enforced. Plus F-35 stealth components that disappeared into Hong Kong, and callers on assimilation, refineries and six dollar diesel.
Hassan Piker on Axios saying Iran has a right to nuclear weapons and citing John Mearsheimer, why Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers make Michigan the test case, and Jason Crow refusing to say whether he would campaign with him
Abby Phillip and Scott Jennings on CNN, and why calling Tucker Carlson the right wing Hassan Piker misses that Carlson has endorsed El-Sayed and wants Donald Trump impeached
Charles Haywood, American Reformer, the Center for Baptist Leadership and the Society of American Civic Renewal: the foundationalist manifesto, the praise for Thomas Rousseau and the Patriot Front, and Chris Rufo's "no enemies to the right" debate
Breaking: the Office of Legal Counsel finds 18 U.S.C. 922(b)(1) and (c)(1) inconsistent with Heller and New York State Rifle and Pistol Association versus Bruen, so DOJ will stop enforcing the handgun ban on 18 to 20 year olds
F-35 canopy and stealth components bound for repair were rerouted from Australia to Hong Kong, Lockheed Martin and the Pentagon briefed Capitol Hill in June, and the parts have never been found
Callers on the melting pot versus the salad bowl, Lee Zeldin at EPA unwinding refinery regulations, sweet crude versus sour crude, and diesel at $6.25 against an inflation adjusted $3.59 at the peak of the 1979 crisis