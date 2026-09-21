S15 EP169: Hour 1 - Your Child is Not an Experiment

Erick opens on the Nikole Hannah-Jones piece in the New York Times Magazine, where the 1619 Project author admits she sent her own daughter into a failing New York City public school as an act of collective good, then watched the girl move to a better high school and discover she had never actually learned algebra. Fresh off his debut on ABC's This Week, Erick lays out the three things Donald Trump must do before the midterms: go quiet, kill every tariff, and finish Iran. Plus the networks suspending the White House pool, a $35,000 per pupil system that cannot teach long division, and why Republicans on the ground are in all hands on deck panic.
Nikole Hannah-Jones, the 1619 Project, and the New York Times Magazine confession that her daughter's school failed her
The case against public schools: teachers unions, no homework, Algebra for All, and New York City at $35,000 per pupil losing to Mississippi at $10,000
Erick's three-step plan for President Trump: disappear from social media, take all tariffs to zero, and arm the rebels inside Iran
Midterm panic: Democrats up 8.1 on the generic congressional ballot, Republican consultants predicting a House and Senate sweep, and why Erick still thinks the polling overstates it
ABC This Week debut with John Karl, Frank Luntz, Donna Brazile and George Will, plus the networks suspending White House pool coverage over the CNN ban