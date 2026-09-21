S15 EP169: Hour 3 - A 9/11 Father Confronts Abdul El-Sayed

Erick Erickson plays a new Great Lakes PAC ad in which David Beamer, father of Flight 93 hero Todd Beamer, confronts Abdul El-Sayed over his refusal to disavow Hassan Piker's claim that America deserved 9/11, and calls it one of the most powerful spots of the cycle. Before that, a full teach-in on vertical and horizontal federalism and the case every American should be watching, Suncor Energy v. Board of County Commissioners of Boulder County, where Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is fighting a Colorado theory that would let one county regulate emissions produced anywhere on earth. Then Lincoln Public Schools, where the district quietly hired an LGBTQ+ advocate with a Luigi Mangione shirt while only 55 percent of its third graders read at grade level.
Vertical and horizontal federalism explained: Article I Section 8, the plenary police power of the states, why Washington could not lock down your state during COVID, and Erick's case for repealing the Seventeenth Amendment
Suncor Energy v. Boulder County at the Supreme Court: Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers, Exxon Mobil, more than 30 climate liability suits from California, Delaware, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York, and a Colorado dissent warning that Boulder now acts as its own republic
The Michael Bloomberg funded State Energy and Environmental Impact Center at NYU Law shuts down under congressional scrutiny after placing climate fellows inside Democratic attorneys general offices
David Beamer, Todd Beamer and Flight 93 versus Abdul El-Sayed and Hassan Piker in the Great Lakes PAC ad, plus Erick on the week's critics who answered his column with insults instead of rebuttals
Lincoln Public Schools hires an LGBTQ+ advocate alongside a Latinx student advocate while third grade proficiency sits at 55 percent, and Erick's case that indoctrination has replaced instruction