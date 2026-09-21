Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP169: Hour 3 - A 9/11 Father Confronts Abdul El-Sayed
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S15 EP169: Hour 3 - A 9/11 Father Confronts Abdul El-Sayed

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Erick Erickson plays a new Great Lakes PAC ad in which David Beamer, father of Flight 93 hero Todd Beamer, confronts Abdul El-Sayed over his refusal to disavow Hassan Piker's claim that America deserved 9/11, and calls it one of the most powerful spots of the cycle. Before that, a full teach-in on vertical and horizontal federalism and the case every American should be watching, Suncor Energy v. Board of County Commissioners of Boulder County, where Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is fighting a Colorado theory that would let one county regulate emissions produced anywhere on earth. Then Lincoln Public Schools, where the district quietly hired an LGBTQ+ advocate with a Luigi Mangione shirt while only 55 percent of its third graders read at grade level.

  • Vertical and horizontal federalism explained: Article I Section 8, the plenary police power of the states, why Washington could not lock down your state during COVID, and Erick's case for repealing the Seventeenth Amendment

  • Suncor Energy v. Boulder County at the Supreme Court: Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers, Exxon Mobil, more than 30 climate liability suits from California, Delaware, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York, and a Colorado dissent warning that Boulder now acts as its own republic

  • The Michael Bloomberg funded State Energy and Environmental Impact Center at NYU Law shuts down under congressional scrutiny after placing climate fellows inside Democratic attorneys general offices

  • David Beamer, Todd Beamer and Flight 93 versus Abdul El-Sayed and Hassan Piker in the Great Lakes PAC ad, plus Erick on the week's critics who answered his column with insults instead of rebuttals

  • Lincoln Public Schools hires an LGBTQ+ advocate alongside a Latinx student advocate while third grade proficiency sits at 55 percent, and Erick's case that indoctrination has replaced instruction

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