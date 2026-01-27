Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP17: Hour 1 - The Sweet Spot on Immigration
0:00
-37:01

S15 EP17: Hour 1 - The Sweet Spot on Immigration

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump shakes things up, changes tactics and Minnesota will be better for it plus it was Biden that started an investigation into Illhan Omar.

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