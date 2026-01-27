Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP17: Hour 2 - The Fed Raises It's Middle Finger
0:00
-37:08

S15 EP17: Hour 2 - The Fed Raises It's Middle Finger

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The Federal Reserve isn't going anywhere no matter what partisans say.

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