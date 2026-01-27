Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP17: Hour 3 - CBS Forced To Try Journalism
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S15 EP17: Hour 3 - CBS Forced To Try Journalism

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Barri Weiss wants CBS to actually do 'journalism' so of course from top to bottom they are complaining internally because they are just partisan leftist hacks

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