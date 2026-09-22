S15 EP170: Hour 1 - The President at the UN and the MAID

Erick breaks down President Trump's speech to the United Nations General Assembly, from calling the International Criminal Court a rogue institution and an evil group of people, to the Iran ultimatum (a deal or annihilation, with no thought given to the midterms), to the moment the Cuban delegation walked out. Then a searing hour on Canada's MAID program and the death of 83 year old Brigitte Stegman, a Christian grandmother who told her family she had made a mistake two days before doctors killed her. Plus Marco Rubio made permanent as national security advisor, Zelensky laying white roses at the 9/11 memorial, and why deregulating natural gas in 1993 proved the free market right.
Trump at the United Nations: the International Criminal Court, UNESCO, a 15 percent UN budget cut, and no global carbon tax on his watch
Iran ultimatum from the UN podium, plus Marco Rubio on diesel prices, the Black Sea, and the Houthis
The Cuban delegation walks out as Trump ties Havana to the Communist Party USA, Antifa, and the DSA, and celebrates the capture of Nicolas Maduro
Canada's MAID program: Brigitte Stegman's family speaks out, one in every 20 Canadian deaths is now physician assisted, and Erick's theological case against a culture that has stopped respecting life
Marco Rubio commissioned permanently as national security advisor, and the 1993 natural gas deregulation that liberals like Mario Cuomo admitted they got wrong