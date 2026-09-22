S15 EP170: Hour 2 - The Outrage Mobs

Erick takes apart the online outrage machine after Converse pulled a Chuck 70 ad over absurd claims that a K-pop star's photo evoked a KKK hood and a lynching, and explains why Nike's habit of apologizing to the white wokes helped drop it out of the S&P 100 for the first time since 1998. Then the mob turns on Taylor Swift for cheering her husband Travis Kelce during the Chiefs' 33 to 30 win over the Colts, Rick Jackson's brutal 2020 riot ad flatlines Keisha Lance Bottoms in the Georgia governor's race, and General Motors delivers Patriot missile housings to Lockheed Martin just 22 days after signing the contract. His thesis all hour: the only way to play the outrage game is to refuse to play it.
Converse pulls the Karina Chuck 70 ad instead of saying "we did nothing wrong," and Nike falls out of the S&P 100 for the first time since 1998
Taylor Swift cheers Travis Kelce and gets attacked for it, plus Brad Wilcox and the Institute for Family Studies data on masculine husbands and happy marriages
Rick Jackson's ad guts the Keisha Lance Bottoms campaign in the Georgia governor's race, and why Ken Paxton and Mike Collins should stop running AI drivel
General Motors retools a car plant and delivers Patriot missile housings for Lockheed Martin in 22 days, beating subsidized General Dynamics without a dime of industrial policy
Trump at Gracie Mansion with Zohran Mamdani, GM walking back the Apple CarPlay decision, and Nikole Hannah-Jones on standardized tests