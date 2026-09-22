S15 EP170: Hour 3 - Iran Squeezed as Diesel Hits a Record

Erick Erickson walks through the economic war on Iran, with Brent and West Texas crude back below $100, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on CNBC detailing five new sanctions authorities that shut down Iranian airlines worldwide and closed branches of Egyptian, Turkish and Russian banks, and Wall Street Journal reporting on the US Navy blockade, stranded truckers at the Pakistani and Afghan borders, and Iran's paranoia after the Hezbollah pager operation. He covers record diesel at $6.31 a gallon, JP Morgan admitting it has no model for the endgame, Steve Moore's deregulation case, and the breaking news that the Trump administration is weighing a diesel export ban. Then former Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin joins to explain the Education Freedom Tax Credit and why 20 governors still have not opted in, and Erick closes on the Associated Press tying a Mississippi killing to lynchings and on Senator John Curtis demanding an investigation of the Don Jr. wedding.
Iran under blockade: Scott Bessent on CNBC, aviation and maritime and crypto and gold sanctions, three sanctioned banks, and the September 23 shutdown of Iranian airlines worldwide
Oil below $100, diesel at an all time high of $6.31, gasoline at $4.37, JP Morgan saying it has no baseline view, and the Trump administration studying a diesel export ban that failed for Jimmy Carter
Iran's self sabotage at the Pakistani, Afghan, Turkmen and Turkish borders, the Hezbollah pager operation behind the paranoia, new long range Iranian missiles, and Chinese help replenishing them
Glenn Youngkin on Empowering America's Parents, the $1,700 dollar for dollar federal tax credit, 30 states in and 20 out, Kathy Hochul and Jared Polis opting in, Josh Shapiro holding out, and Rick Jackson versus Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia
The Associated Press tying the murder of Tasia Fortune to Southern lynchings after a black suspect was arrested, plus Senator John Curtis pushing an investigation of the Russian oligarch who funded the Don Jr. wedding