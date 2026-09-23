S15 EP171: Hour 1 - Trump, Xi, and Peace

Broadcasting from the home bunker on a day of runaway mattress deliveries, Erick Erickson breaks down President Trump's United Nations remarks: the Shield of the Americas alliance with Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent, renaming artificial intelligence "super intelligence," rejecting global AI restrictions, and a call for the complete economic isolation of Iran as Xi Jinping arrives at Joint Base Andrews. Then Erick explains why capping diesel prices or banning diesel exports would raise costs on everything shipped into America, how tariffs and the Canada trade war wiped out Vermont's Jasper Hill Farm, and why Kamala Harris may sit out 2028 while she campaigns for Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan.
Trump at the UN: Shield of the Americas, "super intelligence" replacing AI, 18 new munitions plants, and isolating Iran until it stops attacking shipping in the Strait of Hormuz
Xi Jinping's visit, his purge of generals, and fears he thinks he can play Trump on Taiwan; Brent crude over $100 and a 19 year high in Treasury yields
Why a diesel export ban and price caps backfire: global diesel prices, cargo ships, import costs, the aluminum tariff lesson, and the Canada tariffs that gutted a Vermont cheesemaker
Kamala Harris says she has not decided on 2028, Gavin Newsom, Pete Buttigieg, and Andy Beshear circle, and Abdul El-Sayed's "cars are modern day cigarettes" and uncommitted past in the Michigan Senate race against Mike Rogers
Macro versus pocketbook economics, JD Vance's "give us more time" message, and Democrats attacking George W. Bush for campaigning for Susan Collins, Dan Sullivan, and Mike Rogers