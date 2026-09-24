S15 EP172: Hour 2 - Judge Judy Is Right About Lindsay Clancy

Erick Erickson reports from a Georgia fundraiser where Republicans finally felt some joy, as Rick Jackson's ad blitz on Keisha Lance Bottoms and the 2020 Atlanta riots moves the Georgia governor race while Democrats hold zero TV reservations for October. Then Erick sides with Judge Judy on retrying Lindsay Clancy, blasts The View for scolding Patrick Clancy for divorcing the woman who killed their three children, and argues true crime podcasts, Christian nationalism, and a Massachusetts mask bar are all symptoms of a society losing its mind.
Georgia governor race: Rick Jackson's Keisha Lance Bottoms riot ad, $31.5 million in Republican October TV reservations versus zero for Democrats, and Mike Collins gaining ground against Jon Ossoff
2026 midterms: why September polling is shifting toward the GOP, reports the NRSC is eyeing New Hampshire, Michigan, and Minnesota over Georgia and North Carolina, Ken Paxton's ads falling flat against James Talarico in Texas, and Erick's call of a 50 50 Senate with JD Vance breaking ties if the election were today
Lindsay Clancy retrial: Judge Judy on the danger of copycats, a defense attorney targeting the lone guilty juror, and why prosecutors must try the case again
The View and Patrick Clancy: Alyssa Farah Griffin as the lone voice of reason, and how true crime podcasts and Candace Owens style conspiracy theories are rotting brains
Christian nationalism: Andrew Walker's World magazine piece, pastors and marriage counselors on grievance driven young men in the church, and Erick's comparison to the masked holdouts at a Massachusetts lesbian bar; plus flamethrowers in Las Vegas and Erick's favorite mail order butchers