S15 EP172: Hour 3 - Stanford Used AI to Erase a Student's Race

Erick Erickson opens on Stanford University admitting its dining department used AI to turn a Hispanic male student into a Black woman in marketing photos, calling it DEI and identity politics run amok, and draws on his late friend Tim Keller's teaching that every person is made in the image of God. Then Erick turns to the farm crisis: Mike Rogers and Roger Marshall breaking with the White House on the Iran war as diesel prices top six dollars at harvest, why a diesel export ban would backfire, China reneging on soybean purchases, and farm bankruptcies piling up in Georgia.
Stanford University AI photo scandal: a Hispanic student digitally turned into a Black woman, Stanford faulting only its AI policy, and Erick on DEI, identity politics, and why "woke" is alive and well on college campuses
Tim Keller and the image of God: Erick's private conversations with Keller, why his critics twisted theology to fit politics, lessons from CNN friendships with Paul Begala and Donna Brazile, and Ketanji Brown Jackson as the stigma of hiring by race
Iran war and diesel prices: Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers and Kansas Senator Roger Marshall urging a wind down, John Kennedy's "colony of reptiles" line on China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea, and $6.53 diesel hitting the harvest
Diesel export ban: $100 billion a month in goods arriving by cargo ship, Russia's export ban, and the American Petroleum Institute's warning that refiners would cut gasoline and jet fuel too
Farm bankruptcies and soybean prices: China buying from Brazil instead of American farmers, falling Chinese hog demand, Brooke Rollins telling families to eat lentils, weekly farm bankruptcies in Macon, and population decline