Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP175: Hour 1 - Trump Winning the Middle East
0:00
-36:52

S15 EP175: Hour 1 - Trump Winning the Middle East

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The President deserves a lot of credit in the middle east, Elon Musk's Starlink is awesome and more business should embrace it plus the current state of Senate elections around the country.

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