Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP175: Hour 2 - AI Super Intelligence Weirdos
0:00
-37:07

S15 EP175: Hour 2 - AI Super Intelligence Weirdos

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The President brings the heads of AI to capital hill plus the great success the Trump administration has had in almost completely wiping out muslim immigration. Good.

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