Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP176: Hour 1 - No Genocide in Gaza and A Terror Attack in Texas Thwarted
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S15 EP176: Hour 1 - No Genocide in Gaza and A Terror Attack in Texas Thwarted

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Erick Erickson opens with a blunt monologue on the Gaza genocide narrative and the violence it keeps inspiring, from a thwarted mass shooting plot at the Texas State Capitol in Austin to the Boulder attack and the Pennsylvania governor's mansion arson. Then he covers the botched Christa Pike execution in Tennessee and digs into the 2026 Senate midterms, with Harry Enten's polling data, James Talarico, Ken Paxton, Susan Collins, and why polls keep oversampling Democrats.

  • The Gaza genocide claim, the foiled Texas Capitol shooting plot, and the media's refusal to push back

  • Rising antisemitism on the left and the right, and the threats Erick still gets for calling out white nationalists

  • Christa Pike's botched lethal injection in Tennessee, the all-female execution team, and the governor's pause on executions

  • 2026 Senate midterms: Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Maine, and why Republicans likely hold the Senate while losing the House

  • Harry Enten on polling misses, why polls oversample Democrats, and the Ken Paxton versus James Talarico race in Texas

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