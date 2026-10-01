S15 EP176: Hour 3 - Barack Obama Divided America

Erick Erickson opens with a warning that progressive politics has become a religion, from the collapse of the United Methodist Church and other mainline denominations to Maine protesters harassing Chief Justice John Roberts, and why pastors who preach politics are hurting their churches. Then he weighs in on Steve Hilton versus Xavier Becerra in the California governor race, makes the case that Barack Obama pioneered the partisan division he now laments, defends his Hunga Tonga volcano climate call with a caller, and unloads on Delta for refusing Starlink Wi-Fi.
Politics as the new religion: the progressive pulpit, the new right-wing pastors twisting their theology, and why the fastest dying churches (United Methodist, PCUSA, Episcopal, ELCA, UCC) are the political ones while the PCA and LCMS grow
Chief Justice John Roberts and the Maine "chi-activists": the New York Times report on flotillas, protests, and a neighbor-versus-neighbor split on Humber Island, and why Erick says a politics that ends friendships is the real problem
California governor race: Steve Hilton versus Xavier Becerra, the CNN debate clip on 479,000 missing unaccompanied migrant children, and whether a Republican can really win in California
Barack Obama and the roots of American division: his 2024 remarks, the 2012 absentee ballot neighbor postcards, the IRS, Eric Holder, and a caller on MLK Day and Democratic Socialists
Hunga Tonga volcano and the water vapor climate argument, plus Elon Musk's campaign against Delta Air Lines over Starlink Wi-Fi, Amazon Kuiper delays, and Delta's SkyMiles dial-up internet