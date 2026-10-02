S15 EP177: Hour 2 - Does AI Have a Soul?

Erick Erickson takes on a New York Times report that Anthropic quietly hosted religious scholars under nondisclosure agreements to discuss AI consciousness and Claude's moral status, and that the company reportedly considered pulling out of a Vatican launch event for Pope Leo XIV's encyclical on AI. Erick argues theologically that AI is a math equation that cannot have a soul, then takes Open Line Friday calls on the failed Tennessee execution of Christa Pike, the death penalty, and who funds American mosques, from the North American Islamic Trust to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Anthropic and AI consciousness: the New York Times report on private meetings with religious thinkers, Chris Olah, Claude's alleged moral status, and Erick's case that a word generator and math equation cannot have a soul (the Genesis bara argument)
Pope Leo XIV encyclical on AI: Anthropic's reported push to pull out of the Vatican event, why none of the participants lead a congregation, and caller Adam's view that AI is just a tool like a socket wrench, plus Mark Zuckerberg's far humbler AI pitch
Christa Pike and the death penalty: Tennessee's failed lethal injection, her lawyers' torture claim, Erick's disagreement with the Pope on pro-life and capital punishment, Marsha Blackburn's electric chair push, and the Noah covenant
Mosques, the Muslim Brotherhood, and intersectionality: the North American Islamic Trust, the Holy Land Foundation case, Qatar and Saudi funding, Michael Youssef's book The Unholy Alliance, and Erick's warning about the right-wing woke in JD Vance's orbit
Open Line Friday fun: slow left lane drivers and Sheriff Tyler Hooks of Morgan County, Georgia, gas pump pet peeves, New Way Lunch chili dogs in Macon, and Erick's Pine Tree golf putt with Van Allen Golf