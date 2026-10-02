S15 EP177: Hour 3 - The Cornell Seven and the Limits of the Law

Erick Erickson wrestles with the Cornell Seven fraternity case, arguing that society cannot prosecute bad or immoral behavior, only crimes, and walks through New York consent law, the Duke lacrosse case, the University of Virginia fraternity hoax, and the Lindsay Clancy insanity verdict. He also reports that national Republicans are pulling money from Michael Whatley in North Carolina and Mike Collins against Jon Ossoff in Georgia to save Ken Paxton in Texas, then takes Open Line Friday calls on Mecca versus Medina Muslims, football season, and President Trump's Oklahoma stop with Kevin Hern.
Cornell Seven fraternity lawsuit: the civil suit and reopened prosecution, the wrongly named Marine served in error, New York consent and revocation law, ex post facto limits, and Erick's case that you prosecute crimes, not bad things
Cautionary history: the Duke lacrosse case, the University of Virginia fraternity allegations, Nancy Grace, and why social outrage and media mobs should not drive prosecutions
Lindsay Clancy verdict: Massachusetts' unique burden on prosecutors to prove sanity and what jurors said afterward
Georgia and North Carolina Senate races: national Republicans pull money from Michael Whatley against Roy Cooper and Mike Collins against Jon Ossoff to fund Ken Paxton in Texas, and Erick's I told you so
Open Line Friday calls: Mecca versus Medina in the Quran, women and men bearing responsibility in the Cornell case, false allegations like the Dodgers player, Panthers hockey, football season, Trump and Kevin Hern in Oklahoma, and the car loan interest deduction