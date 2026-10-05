S15 EP178: Hour 2 - Onward Christian Soldiers

Erick Erickson reacts to Southern Baptist Convention president Willy Rice telling Fox News that Christians need to step up in politics, and argues that believers cannot play team sport for the Republican Party while corruption is the number two issue for voters. Using the book of Lamentations, the Psalm 51 repentance of King David, and the 2000 Bush election and PEPFAR, he makes the case that Christians can be a prophetic voice to both parties, and that sitting out a race like Ken Paxton's Texas Senate contest can be a vote for better. A Braves upset of the Dodgers, a candidate quality warning for Mike Collins in Georgia and Max Miller in Ohio, and a Siberian plague rumor round out the hour.
Willy Rice and the Southern Baptist Convention: the SBC president tells Fox News that abortion, gender identity, marriage, and immigration are theological issues, and Erick asks where the Southern Baptist voice is on corruption and on the humane treatment of illegal immigrants being deported
Corruption and the Trump family: why corruption is the number two midterm issue, taxpayer funded ads recycled from 2024 campaign videos, a possible blanket pardon, and the administration asking DOJ and HHS to hold off on mifepristone restrictions until after the midterms
Lamentations and King David: Erick teaches the book of Lamentations (steadfast love of the Lord never ceases, Jeremiah, Babylon, the fall of Jerusalem) and Psalm 51 to explain why Christians must hold their own side accountable as the prophet Nathan did
Caller Steve and Ken Paxton: the lesser of two evils debate, the 2000 George W. Bush election decided by 537 votes, PEPFAR and adoption reform, why Paxton may lose Texas after paying restitution, and why loyalty to Trump in primaries is wiping out electability in Georgia (Mike Collins), Ohio (Max Miller), and Washington (Joe Kent)
Braves upset the Dodgers behind a former 7-Eleven employee and a 21 year old rookie, a plague scare in Siberia after Russia lost a saint's bones, and ad reads for Rinnai tankless water heaters, Vision Computers, and American Financing