S15 EP178: Hour 3 - Odd Happenings With Iran

Erick Erickson opens with breaking news that the US has cleared Iraqi airspace for Israeli aircraft after pulling American troops out of Iraq, as armed skirmishes spread inside Iran, oil falls to $100 Brent, and B-1 bombers leave RAF Fairford after a foiled terror plot. He argues the carrier group and 10,000 Marines headed to the Middle East are there to contain a destabilization campaign, then pushes back on Nate Silver's call that Georgia's governor's mansion flips, with Rick Jackson, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Jon Ossoff in the mix. The hour also covers the Supreme Court's new term, Justice Samuel Alito, a University Heights, Ohio prayer meeting case, birthright citizenship, and the Cornell fraternity case.
Iraqi airspace, Israel, and Iran: the US withdrawal from Iraq, Israeli access to Iranian airspace, armed skirmishes across Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el Mandeb, Houthi positions, and Erick's theory that a destabilization campaign is underway
RAF Fairford and the Pentagon: 12 B-1 bombers moved home to Ellsworth Air Force Base after a foiled terror attack, Marco Rubio's spin, a Washington Post report on Operation Rough Rider and munitions shortages, and officers leaking to reporters because they fear talking to Congress
Georgia politics: Nate Silver's forecast that the governor's race flips for the first time since 2002, Rick Jackson versus Keisha Lance Bottoms, Jon Ossoff crushing Mike Collins, split ticket voting, and Raphael Warnock's absence from the campaign trail
Supreme Court: Boulder, Colorado's climate case, Justice Samuel Alito's interviews on originalism and the leaked Dobbs draft, the University Heights, Ohio prayer meeting case, and why Clarence Thomas's birthright citizenship dissent matters for a birth tourism ban
Culture and news: Michelle Goldberg at the New York Times tying the Cornell fraternity case to President Trump, the Gaza genocide claim, and ad reads for Cozy Earth, Perfectly Snug, and Vision Computers