S15 EP179: Hour 1 - Don't Fall for the Outrage Machine

Broadcasting on location through a hotel hotspot, Erick Erickson defends President Trump's "let them take out Los Angeles" Nebraska remark in context, then warns that Democrats have 28 days of maximum outrage planned, from Karen Bass to the attack on Annie Andrews in South Carolina. Rick Scott on socialism and Abdul El-Sayed, the real story behind the France riots, Somali gang violence in Minnesota, and why America needs a melting pot, not a salad bowl.
Trump in Nebraska, Los Angeles and San Diego, Iran, and Karen Bass calling the remarks irresponsible: Erick on context versus outrage season
Annie Andrews, Lindsey Graham's South Carolina Senate race, and the Truth Social post that fed the 28-day Democratic outrage strategy
Rick Scott on Fox: socialism, Abdul El-Sayed in the Michigan Senate race, balancing the budget, and the GOP message for November
France riots: school protests, the viral firefighter photo, population decline, and what overspending and failed assimilation could mean for America
Immigration and assimilation: Somali gang violence in Minnesota, Michelle Tafoya's Senate race, Ilhan Omar, and the melting pot versus the salad bowl