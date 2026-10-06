S15 EP179: Hour 2 - Russia's Plague Scare and the Cornell Seven Fallout

Broadcasting from a secret location, Erick Erickson breaks down Russia's mysterious pneumonic plague outbreak at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute in Siberia, from Marco Rubio's warning to the MIT bioweapon theory, and explains why panic is just herd mentality. He tells the foster care to 7-Eleven to postseason story of Atlanta Braves pitcher Ray Kerr, weighs in on the Cornell Seven fraternity case with Michelle Cottle, Letitia James and Byron York, and covers the diesel shortage with Energy Secretary Chris Wright.
Topics:
Russia pneumonic plague outbreak: Marco Rubio, the Irkutsk lab worker, Kevin Esvelt's MIT bioweapon theory, antibiotics going to the Ukraine front, and why Erick says do not panic
Midterm elections 2026: polling overstating Democrats by about 3 points, House lost but Senate saved, Ken Paxton versus James Talarico in Texas, and Mike Collins in Georgia
Ray Kerr, Atlanta Braves lefty: foster care, 7-Eleven and community college to the Phillies and Dodgers postseason, plus Erick on foster parenting and adoption reform
Cornell Seven fraternity case: Michelle Cottle at the New York Times, Letitia James reopening the investigation, consent law in New York, and Erick's time as chief justice of his university
Diesel shortage: Energy Secretary Chris Wright on the Russia Ukraine conflict, China's diesel export ban, and why a US diesel export ban would backfire