S15 EP180: Hour 1 - The Anniversary of Horror

On the third anniversary of the October 7th Hamas massacre, Erick Erickson takes on the genocide in Gaza propaganda campaign, the rise of antisemitism on Ivy League campuses and in the West, and the real history of Judea and the Jewish homeland. Former Israeli ambassador Michael Oren joins to discuss Hamas, Iron Dome, the Abraham Accords, Saudi Arabia, and why the Iran war and the Trump naval blockade have to be seen through.
October 7th attack, three years later: Hamas paragliders, the hostages, Reuters running a photo of Gaza rubble, and Erick on why there was no genocide in Gaza
Antisemitism in the West: Ivy League campuses, Boulder, the New York City mayor's remarks, Abdul El-Sayed, and Erick's warning that hatred of Jews is the canary in the coal mine
Michael Oren interview: 365,000 Israeli reservists, Hamas's 450 miles of tunnels, Iron Dome, and the pager attack on Hezbollah
Abraham Accords and the Gulf: Israeli Iron Dome crews in the UAE, Dubai and Tel Aviv flights, and the path to a Saudi Arabia deal
Iran war and the Trump naval blockade: Iraqi airspace, gas prices, and Oren's case for finishing the job against the Iranian regime