S15 EP180: Hour 2 - Evil is Spreading

Erick Erickson opens with Marco Rubio's Acropolis speech on the anniversary of the Battle of Lepanto and October 7th, then covers breaking news from the Minnesota U.S. Attorney on an arrested ISIS-inspired plot to attack the Mall of America. He argues that a wave of parents killing their children is a sign of evil on the march, that pastors should preach repentance instead of partisan politics, and previews the midterm elections, Ken Paxton in Texas, and the polling unknowns.
Battle of Lepanto and October 7th: Erick on why Hamas chose the anniversary of the 1571 Holy League victory over the Ottoman Empire, and Marco Rubio's speech at the Acropolis calling the West to unite against tyranny and the radical mullahs of Iran
Mall of America ISIS plot: U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen announces charges against an American-born man of Somali descent, accused of buying an AK-47 and 200 rounds to attack Minnesota's Mall of America, and Erick on assimilation and Minnesota Somali gang violence
Evil on the march: a grim run of headlines about mothers and fathers killing their children, Lindsay Clancy copycats, and Erick's case that violence against children is the hallmark of a society in spiritual crisis
Church and politics: Erick on the Southern Baptist Convention, why pastors should preach repentance and the gospel instead of telling people how to vote, Catholic Charities, and Jewish voters and the Democratic Party
Midterm elections preview: the known unknowns, Republicans refusing to talk to pollsters, whether the GOP bloodbath is overstated, Ken Paxton's chances in Texas, and the Maine and Georgia debates