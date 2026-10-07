S15 EP180: Hour 3 - The Known Unknown in Polling

Erick Erickson digs into the 2026 midterms and the CNN bloodbath polling, arguing that Republicans who refuse to talk to pollsters could leave the Democratic wave overstated, with Susan Collins, Troy Jackson, Abdul El-Sayed, Mike Rogers, Ohio and Georgia races in focus. He also covers the launch of Trump accounts for 70 million kids, the Michael Dell gift, and why the George W. Bush Social Security privatization plan still matters, then ends with a housekeeping note on ericerickson.com and the new text ERICK to 33777 landing page.
Midterm elections 2026 polling: CNN's Harry Enten and John Berman on a Republican bloodbath, Trump voters slipping in Senate and House races, and Erick on why Republicans who skip pollsters make the polls unreliable (the known knowns, known unknowns and unknown unknowns)
Senate and governor races: Susan Collins versus Troy Jackson in Maine, Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers in Michigan, Vivek Ramaswamy and John Husted in Ohio, Rick Jackson versus Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, plus Elissa Slotkin's Saddam Hussein comparison and the Karen Bass and Anderson Cooper segment
Trump accounts: the IRS chief, Ted Cruz and President Trump on investment accounts for 70 million children, the Michael and Susan Dell $250 gift, and Erick's case for dividend stocks, compound interest and teaching kids capitalism
Social Security privatization: the 2005 George W. Bush plan Erick says would have made Americans far richer, and why Trump accounts begin to fix what both parties got wrong
Housekeeping: ericerickson.com, the Substack merge, and text ERICK to 33777 for show notes, the 24/7 live stream and each hour's podcast