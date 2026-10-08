S15 EP181: Hour 1 - The Question El-Sayed Does Not Like

Erick Erickson makes the case that the Republican midterm bloodbath is overstated, backing Ken Paxton over James Talarico in Texas and Mike Rogers over Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, with a look at Senate races in Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio and North Carolina. He then digs into the new CBS News report on the Iranian attack on Camp Buehring in Kuwait, the aircraft losses the Pentagon downplayed, and word that President Trump wants a plan to finish the Iranian regime before the midterms.
Texas Senate race: Ken Paxton versus James Talarico, the new UMass poll putting Paxton ahead, Texas suburban voters, Greg Abbott, and why Erick still thinks Paxton can pull it off
Michigan Senate race: Abdul El-Sayed's silence on October 7th, his refusal to say whether Israel or Iran is the bigger threat, Mike Rogers, and the eight point polling miss on Republicans in Michigan
Midterm elections 2026: Alan Lichtman's 52 Senate seats prediction, Michelle Tafoya in Minnesota, Ashley Hinson in Iowa, North Carolina and Ohio, and Erick's call of a 50-50 Senate with JD Vance as the tiebreaker
Iran war: CBS News video of the attack on Camp Buehring in Kuwait, more than 80 aircraft lost or damaged, Jack Keane on Hamas rebuilding in Gaza, three carrier groups, Marco Rubio's Acropolis speech, and Trump's push to finish Iran
Lighter moments: the zigzag yellow line Orange County, Florida spent $150,000 on, the Atlanta Braves loss to the Dodgers and defending manager Walt Weiss, and Saturday's Not Safe Radio show at Gas South Theater