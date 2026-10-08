S15 EP181: Hour 3 - America's Low Trust Problem

Erick Erickson turns a left lane road rage story, complete with his Claude voice assistant joking about driver stereotypes, into a sermon on America as a low trust society, from McDonald's free refills to razor blades locked behind glass, with Jeff Bezos on Fox News defending success. He also takes on the code enforcers threatening a San Jose pastor's food pantry with $20,000 a day fines, Delta's Wi-Fi meltdown and the Starlink feud with Elon Musk, and the Wall Street Journal report on rogue pilots and intentional airline crashes. Joe Rogan's new Spotify deal and Marco Rubio's warning to Europe round out the hour.
Low trust society: left lane slowpokes, Claude AI's Australian accent joke about BMW and Florida drivers, McDonald's ending free refills, Target and CVS locking up razor blades, Jeff Bezos on Fox News saying success is not villainy, the vilification of the wealthy, and airline early boarding abuse
San Jose food pantry: Pastor Ralph Olmos and Lighthouse Food Rescue and Distribution, the code enforcement citation threatening $20,000 a day in fines, the old liquor store and two meth labs, and Erick on the nanny state
Delta Wi-Fi and Starlink: a Delta passenger steals an airplane tug at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Delta's Viasat Wi-Fi dropping out over the Rockies, United, American and Southwest moving to Starlink, and Elon Musk receiving the National Medal of Science
Rogue pilots: the Wall Street Journal report, Germanwings, China Eastern, Malaysia Airlines, at least 800 deaths since 2005, Boeing's design concerns, why US airline pilots are considered the safest, and Marco Rubio's speech on Western values in Europe
Media and culture: Joe Rogan's multi-year Spotify deal estimated at $250 million, Rush Limbaugh's advice on not listening to podcasts, Tim Keller sermons, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye doubting the moon landing, the Not Safe Radio Show on Saturday, and sponsors Old Glory Bank, Incogni and Vision Computers