S15 EP182: Hour 2 - Rubio's Acropolis Speech

Erick Erickson welcomes State Department deputy spokesman Luke Ortega to unpack Secretary Marco Rubio's Acropolis speech defending Western civilization, the new Greenland deal with Denmark, and the 250,000 visas revoked under President Trump. Then Erick breaks down the New York ICE shooting of Oscar Bergall, Mayor Mamdani's attack on federal agents, and the Obama appointed federal judge who blocked his deportation. Plus Tommy Tuberville's 7 to 0 win at the Alabama Supreme Court, Iranian AI influence operations, a rant on "super intelligence," and the White Sox in the playoffs.
State Department deputy spokesman Luke Ortega on Marco Rubio's Acropolis speech in Greece, the Iceland, Greece and Portugal trip, and the call for Europe to rebuild its industry and defense
The Greenland deal with Denmark: two new US defense areas, a bar on adversary bases and critical minerals investment, and no expiration date
Over 250,000 visas revoked, why tourist, work and student visas are pulled, and the new travel.state.gov visa fraud tip portal
ICE agents shot Oscar Bergall after he rammed federal vehicles, Mayor Mamdani's response, and a federal judge's order blocking his removal
Alabama Supreme Court rules 7 to 0 it cannot hear the Tommy Tuberville residency challenge in the governor's race, plus Iran's OpenAI fake journalist campaign and Erick's refusal to say "super intelligence"