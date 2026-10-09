S15 EP182: Hour 3 - Why Nidal Hasan's Public Execution Is a Mistake

Erick Erickson makes the case, as a Christian who supports the death penalty, against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's plan to stage a public, live-streamed execution of Fort Hood terrorist Nidal Hasan, citing Army regulations, Tertullian, Augustine, Ezekiel 33:11 and the risk of turning a paraplegic terrorist into a martyr for Islam. Erick also explains how his faith has changed his politics, takes on progressives who twist scripture and conservatives who ignore the refugee on immigration, and then turns to TV: Slow Horses, 24, Silo, Severance, Game of Thrones and how pornography and gratuitous language coarsen the soul. Plus the Cornell seven text message, the Not Safe Radio Show, Hurricane warnings for the Southeast and a Friday round of golf.
Pete Hegseth and the Pentagon's plan to publicly live stream the execution of Nidal Hasan: why Erick Erickson supports the death penalty but opposes public execution, the Army regulation that bans it, and the martyrdom propaganda risk across the Middle East
Faith and politics: Tertullian's De Spectaculis, Augustine and the Colosseum, Ezekiel 33:11, Proverbs 24:17, and progressive revelation versus progressives rewriting scripture on James Talarico, same-sex marriage and abortion
Immigration and the Christian conscience: supporting deportation of illegal aliens without cruelty, care for the refugee, the widow and the orphan
Family friendly TV: Slow Horses on Apple TV, 24 with Kiefer Sutherland, Silo, Severance, Shogun and Game of Thrones, and why gratuitous language and sex are coarsening culture
Pornography, fathers talking to sons, the Cornell seven situation, plus tickets for the Not Safe Radio Show and a Southeast hurricane warning