S15 EP183: Hour 1 - As I Predicted

Erick Erickson opens a Columbus Day edition of the show with a told-you-so on Democratic midterm polling slipping after its Labor Day peak, then takes apart the viral rumor that Texas Senate candidate James Talarico was hiding in an Ohio mental hospital. He digs into Elon Musk's $276 million midterm push for Republicans, Speaker Mike Johnson's claim the GOP will hold the House, the federal search of Ilhan Omar's home, and the heated Fox News clash over Trump buying Russian diesel while Zelensky's drones hit Russian refineries.
Midterm elections 2026: Democratic polling slides after its Labor Day peak, Brian Kilmeade and Kristen Soltis Anderson weigh in, and why the party in power usually struggles
James Talarico, Ken Paxton, and the Texas Senate race: the Ohio mental hospital rumor falls apart on the timeline
Elon Musk's $276 million Republican midterm rescue mission, Senate Leadership Fund, America PAC, and Speaker Mike Johnson's House prediction
Federal agents search Ilhan Omar's home, the immigration form investigation, and why Erick says to let the evidence and due process decide
Trump, Russian diesel, Zelensky, and Putin: Kilmeade vs. Rachel Campos-Duffy, the Lindsey Graham sanctions law, and Iran drone support from Russia and China