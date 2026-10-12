S15 EP183: Hour 2 - The Islamic Take Over of the Democrats

Erick Erickson spends the hour on the Muslim Brotherhood and what he calls the soft jihad strategy, starting with a Wall Street Journal report on the little-known donors powering the Democratic Socialists of America, Abdul El-Sayed's Michigan Senate bid, and Zohran Mamdani. He reads from Michael Youssef's book The Unholy Alliance, takes a caller who left Salafism, and argues the answer is exposure and not a strongman on the right. He also covers Kimberly Guilfoyle's shaky ambassadorship to Greece, Hasan Piker, a Ukrainian strike on a Russian data center and the drop in bot traffic, and warning signs under the surface of the stock market.
Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan Senate race, and the Meet the Press exchange over his family's alleged Muslim Brotherhood ties, with Erick citing the Washington Free Beacon
Wall Street Journal on the unknown donors behind the new left: Democratic Socialists of America, Alex Soros, Pramila Jayapal, Ilhan Omar, Chris Rabb, and the anti-AI super PAC American Priorities
Muslim Brotherhood history from Hassan al-Banna to Egypt's Morsi and Sisi, Qatar and Al Jazeera, the 1987 Explanatory Memorandum, Tariq Ramadan, and EPIC City in Texas
Caller who left Salafism on why Islamic countries reject the Brotherhood, plus Erick on Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Hasan Piker, and the Iranian revolution's lesson about communist allies
Kimberly Guilfoyle's future as ambassador to Greece, a Ukrainian strike on a Russian data center and the collapse in bot traffic, and why most S&P 500 stocks are down despite a bull market