Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP183: Hour 2 - The Islamic Take Over of the Democrats
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S15 EP183: Hour 2 - The Islamic Take Over of the Democrats

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Erick Erickson spends the hour on the Muslim Brotherhood and what he calls the soft jihad strategy, starting with a Wall Street Journal report on the little-known donors powering the Democratic Socialists of America, Abdul El-Sayed's Michigan Senate bid, and Zohran Mamdani. He reads from Michael Youssef's book The Unholy Alliance, takes a caller who left Salafism, and argues the answer is exposure and not a strongman on the right. He also covers Kimberly Guilfoyle's shaky ambassadorship to Greece, Hasan Piker, a Ukrainian strike on a Russian data center and the drop in bot traffic, and warning signs under the surface of the stock market.

  • Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan Senate race, and the Meet the Press exchange over his family's alleged Muslim Brotherhood ties, with Erick citing the Washington Free Beacon

  • Wall Street Journal on the unknown donors behind the new left: Democratic Socialists of America, Alex Soros, Pramila Jayapal, Ilhan Omar, Chris Rabb, and the anti-AI super PAC American Priorities

  • Muslim Brotherhood history from Hassan al-Banna to Egypt's Morsi and Sisi, Qatar and Al Jazeera, the 1987 Explanatory Memorandum, Tariq Ramadan, and EPIC City in Texas

  • Caller who left Salafism on why Islamic countries reject the Brotherhood, plus Erick on Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Hasan Piker, and the Iranian revolution's lesson about communist allies

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle's future as ambassador to Greece, a Ukrainian strike on a Russian data center and the collapse in bot traffic, and why most S&P 500 stocks are down despite a bull market

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